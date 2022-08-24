Nelson Bay Junior Rugby League Club has had a terrific year and continue to make history with its dedicated players, committee, and coaches making significant contributions.
On Saturday playing in the under 11 blues team, Mikaylah Clark celebrated her 100th game for the Marlins, she was the first girl in the club's history to reach this milestone.
The banner Mickey ran through was held by club president Brooke Hill and mum and coach Mel Clark who also coaches the under 8 team.
The success continues for the junior club with six teams making it to the final series, under 12, under 13 gold, under 14, under 15, under 16 and under 17. The under 15s and under 16s were minor premiers.
Semi-finals will be played on Saturday with the grand final on September 3. The mini and mod groups under 6s to under 11, play their last games on Saturday, with the under 8s, under 11s blue and under 11s gold undefeated throughout the season. The Mighty Marlins' presentation day is at Soldiers Point Bowling Club on October 29.
The Northern Hawks Rugby League Club reserve grade team booked themselves a major semi final spot against Maitland Pickers with the winner to advance to the grand final next Saturday at Maitland at 1.30pm.
The Hawks produced an emphatic 26-6 win over the West Rosellas at St John Oval, Charlestown last Saturday in the qualifying semi.
Despite the absence of inspirational captain/coach Brad Tighe the Hawks continued the winning streak to 10 with winger David Green scoring the opening try off the back of a slick backline play. Busy hooker Tyler Randell crossed for a four pointer for the Hawks to grab a 10-0 rapid fire start.
West hit back with a barge over try to send the players to halftime with a 10-6 lead to the Northerners. The backline ramped up the action in the second half scoring three unanswered tries with Manu Matoka, Danny Vale, and Jordon Phillips scoring tries in a terrific team performance. Back rowers Dylan Petith and Joe Murray both produced non-stop efforts.
Fingal Bay Ladies League Tag team lost their qualifying semi final in a cliffhanger to Stroud Raiders 22-20. They now play their minor semi final against Swansea at 10.45am on Sunday at Lakeside Sporting Complex.
It was a case of mate against mate as former teammates from Fingal playing days went head to head. Raiders coach Simon Chappell a former Manly player, and Blaine O'Flaherty the Bomboras coach, have a long history of playing together back to the Northern Blues days.
The game was a very entertaining match with the score line seesawing until Raiders scored a converted try in the final 10 minutes to seal victory. For Fingal, players player was try scorer Daetona Mayer. Tash Harris, Grace and Marnie Parfitt also scored tries with Marnie kicking two goals. For the Raiders Tylah Belle Harrison played her 50th game for Stroud and kicked the winning goal making it a special family day as she played along side her mum Verity.
A beautiful sunny day saw a large crowd roll up to support the Nelson Bay Rugby Union Club as they hosted the Wanderers at Bill Strong last Saturday. The Gropers started the day in third grade with a solid performance charging back from a 10-0 deficit after Nathan Mcleay, Josh Sollitt and Mitch Evans scored tries in the second half however the two blues finished strongly to run out 22-15 victors. Club points: 3pts fly half Ian Schien 3, Josh Sollitt 2, Mitch Evans 1.
The badly depleted second xv line up were outgunned by a slick Wanderers outfit 62-12. Highlights for the Bay was a classy try to winger Will Clarkk and a try to lock Erasmus van Zylin in a team that never gave up. Club points: Oliver Edwards 3, Darcy Fraser 2, Angus Crokett 1.
The main game was a very entertaining fixture with Wanderers speedy backline racing in several quality long range tries however the Bay showed plenty of character to stay in the contest trailing 19-8 at half time.
Rising talent winger Sam Mitchell playing his second first grade game, showed blistering pace to score a try, tough prop Adam Rayner added to his try scoring tally with a five pointer and flanker Michael Hotene was rewarded for his non-stop efforts with a try. Half back Rapine Mason kicked 3 from 4 attempts.
Club points: Adam Rayner 3, Ben Peper 2, Hamish Bartlett 1.
The curtain comes down on the Gropers season this Saturday when they play Hamilton away, a season in which the club achieved a great deal with all three teams in the semi final mix until the final couple of games. In first grade they defeated two top teams along the way and the club finished 5th in the club championships.
In the Medowie Marauders, Medowie social 4s played a tough game 0-48 against Wanderers. Medowie Women's played their make up game 22-53 against the Hamilton Hawks and the Men's Division secured the Minor Premiership with a win 20-0 against Lake Macquarie.
Popular Nelson Bay Golf Club member Peter Miers and well regarded former jockey who rode in several countries across the world, had a stellar horse racing career in the sport of kings.
Peter was among the 60 retired jockeys who were feated by A.J.C on missile stakes day when a nine year old Hard Empire won the missile stakes at 100/1. It bought back fond memories of his win on a long shot back in 1984 riding on a Bart Cummings trained unraced horse Plus Vite, he duly saluted in the missile stakes at the beaut odds of 200/1.
What made the win all that more memorable was the race was a flag start after the starting stalls became bogged after days of heavy rain. Peter continued his racing career in Hong Kong for nine months of the year and in the off season he had a three month riding stint in England and did this for over a decade.
He eventually returned to Australia and continued his career as a race horse trainer for many years. He mixed his training skills with his love off golf at the Lakes Golf Club.
The sporting genes were passed onto his son Scott, a member of Coogee Beach Surf Club who was a talented open water swimmer including Rottnest Island swimming events and in 2014 swam the English channel with Peter on the support boat, raising thousands of dollars for cancer research.
