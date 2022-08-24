Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Sport shorts: Your weekend sport wrap up from Nelson Bay Junior Rugby League, Northern Hawks, Fingal Bay Ladies League Tag, Nelson Bay Rugby Union and Medowie Marauders

By Peter Arnold
August 24 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLUB 100: Mikaylah Clark celebrates 100 games with the Marlins. Photo: Supplied

Nelson Bay Junior Rugby League Club has had a terrific year and continue to make history with its dedicated players, committee, and coaches making significant contributions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.