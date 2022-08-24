Medowie's Yulong Oval has been given a free kick in its goal to upgrade its facilities after receiving a $200,000 State Government grant.
The funding, confirmed on Tuesday, comes from the NSW government's ClubGrants program.
NSW Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the upgrade would add change rooms, a kiosk, storage and specialised spaces for referees and providing first aid.
"The works will improve the standard of existing sporting facilities and create a place that is more inclusive and accessible to help boost sport and recreation opportunities for local people of all abilities and backgrounds," Mr Martin said.
Port Stephens mayor Ryan Palmer said the funding arrived as the council developed a plan for Medowie "which is a project driven by community vision and priorities to cater for future population growth".
"These upgrades to Yulong Oval are win for Medowie," he said.
"It is great to see further infrastructure and projects happening in this growing community."
The Medowie funding is part of a total of $12.5 million allocated to the program each year to fund projects to build or upgrade community facilities, giving special consideration to vulnerable communities and areas enduring disasters like floods.
Applications for the next round open from October 10. To find out more or apply visit nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/responsible-gambling-grants.
The grant arrived the same day the state government pledged $25 million to create safer and more inclusive community sporting venues for women.
"This program will deliver female-friendly change rooms, amenities and lighting upgrades at grounds across the state to enable more women and girls to get involved in sport," Treasurer Matt Kean said.
Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said the program was a game changer for women's sport in NSW.
"Women's sport is going from strength to strength across our state and this program will provide safer, more inclusive community sports facilities that our female athletes need and deserve," Mrs Taylor said.
"I am proud to be part of a government that is removing barriers and inspiring more women and young girls to get involved in sport."
Minister for Sport Alister Henskens said the investment in community infrastructure and facilities would accelerate the number of girls and women playing sport.
"By investing in our sport communities to help boost female participation, we will ensure any young girl or woman who wants to lace up a boot, pick up a ball or run around a track, will do so in a supportive environment," Mr Henskins said.
The Community Female Friendly Sport Facilities and Lighting Upgrades Grant Program will open in late 2022.
Sporting organisations can register interest at: comms.sport.nsw.gov.au/female-friendly-sport-facilities-and-lighting-upgrades-ryi.
