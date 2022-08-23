Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Council appoints Tim Crosdale as new general manager

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated August 23 2022 - 10:59pm, first published 10:13pm
NEW GM: Tim Crosdale, who has worked for Port Stephens Council since 2018, has been unanimously endorsed as its new general manager.

Port Stephens Council has looked within to find a new general manager with councillors unanimously endorsing Tim Crosdale as its new leader.

