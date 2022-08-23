Port Stephens Council has looked within to find a new general manager with councillors unanimously endorsing Tim Crosdale as its new leader.
Mr Crosdale was the council's corporate services group manager, and has acted as the general manager since July, prior to his promotion, coming as Wayne Wallis retires this month following 13 years in Port Stephens and 40 years in local government.
Councillors endorsed Mr Crosdale's appointment to general manager at the meeting of council on Tuesday, August 23.
"Tim has been with council for the past four years and during this time he has had a big impact on the organisation," Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said.
"Tim has built strong ties with the local community, developed high performing teams internally and led the delivery of key projects including the recent acquisition of land to facilitate the new Medowie town centre."
Mr Crosdale's appointment followed an extensive national recruitment campaign.
"Port Stephens has a strong reputation as a leading local government organisation and this was reflected in the number of applicants," Cr Palmer said.
"We had a high number of quality applicants for the position who were shortlisted by an external recruitment consultant and then interviewed by our recruitment panel which included [the mayor], deputy mayor and councillors.
"Following the interviews, a final shortlist was selected for a further interview with the full council.
"To have found our next general manager within our own organisation is a testament to the strength of our team here at Port Stephens."
Mr Crosdale joined Port Stephens Council in 2018 following a successful career in senior and executive level management across private consulting and local government.
He has a successful track record in business leadership, professional services provision, business and staff management with a passion for leading teams and delivering results, Cr Palmer said.
"Tim brings extensive skills and experience in development and strategic planning, project delivery, and business operations including HR, marketing, financial management and business development."
Mr Crosdale holds a Master of Business Administration with Distinction from the University of Newcastle, and a Bachelor of Natural Resources and a Bachelor of Urban Planning from the University of New England.
He is also a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
"Tim is a dynamic leader with a natural ability to drive change and innovation. Tim has a great team behind him and a passion for improving the liveability and wellbeing of the residents of Port Stephens," Cr Palmer said.
"With more than 60 individual business units and more than 550 staff, the position is a challenging one - there is no doubt Tim is aware of the challenges the organisation is facing and ready to guide council into its next phase.
"We are all very excited to have Tim start in this new role. He has the full support of myself and my fellow councillors. We look forward to working with Tim over the next few years."
Mr Crosdale is expected to begin his permanent contract with Port Stephens Council in late September 2022.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
