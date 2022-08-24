Port Stephens Examiner
Latest News

Newcastle Knights in mourning after foundation player and Port Stephens policeman Tony Townsend passes away

By Robert Dillon
Updated August 24 2022 - 5:45am, first published 3:00am
GENTLEMAN: Inspector Tony Townsend with Worimi elder Uncle John Ridgeway at a NAIDOC Week flag raising ceremony in Raymond Terrace in July 2022. Picture: Ellie-Marie Watts

Port Stephens police, community members and the rugby league community are in mourning after former Newcastle Knights hooker Tony Townsend passed away earlier this week, aged 61.

