Port Stephens police, community members and the rugby league community are in mourning after former Newcastle Knights hooker Tony Townsend passed away earlier this week, aged 61.
Townsend - a well respected police officer in Port Stephens - was also one of Newcastle's 1988 "pioneers" and left an indelible stamp on the club's history.
The former St George dummy-half played 25 games for the Knights in their foundation seasons, and was instrumental in some of their most famous victories.
He scored a try in Newcastle's iconic 24-12 Challenge Cup pre-season triumph against Manly in 1988, then produced another crucial four-pointer in Newcastle's 20-16 victory against Balmain a few weeks later - their first competition win on home soil.
Another of Newcastle's 1988 originals, Tony Butterfield, described Townsend as "nature's gentleman".
"He was a dear friend, very committed to his family, his career and his football," Butterfield said.
"To hear of his passing, our hearts go out to his family and friends.
"He was a great guy, a very loyal guy, but also someone who liked to have a joke and a laugh with the boys."
After parting company with the Knights at the end of the 1990 season, Townsend returned to coach his home-town team Dungog to premiership success.
He also excelled in his career as a policeman, progressing to the rank of Hunter District Chief Inspector.
He remained involved with the Knights as a member of their Old Boys committee.
After being diagnosed with Leukemia almost a decade ago, Townsend battled recurring health issues but friends say he never complained.
More than 500 family, friends, former teammates and police colleagues attended a benefit dinner in his honour in 2013.
Funeral details were still to be confirmed.
Townsend is the second former Knight to pass away this year after Jason Edwards in March.
