Port Stephens Community Art Centre will be hosting a Spring Affair with the opportunity for visitors to get hands on with a range of activities on offer. On arrival you will receive a detailed program detailing what's on and how you can enjoy your day with various activations. Members will be working with the range of arts and crafts and will have activities adults and children can experience. The centre's gallery rooms have paintings, pottery, fabric crafts, bonsai, and a range of gift items for sale, at reasonable prices. There will be home baked goodies, potted plants, and a sausage sizzle available to purchase. The gardens will be at their spring best.