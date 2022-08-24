Now-August 31: Artisan Collective Port Stephens. Time: 10am-4pm. Cost: Free.
Portraits of the Bay features paintings of Port Stephens by award-winning artists Ileana Clarke and Nanette Basser. Read more about the exhibition here.
Advertisement
Now-August 31: ArtSpace Raymond Terrace Library. Time: Open during library hours. Cost: Free.
Artist Henrietta Mooney's The Finer Detail exhibition showcases the various processes required to create a scientifically accurate work of art. The exhibition will include examples of flower dissections, Herbarium specimens, drawings from the microscope, as well as finished art works.
August 26 and 27: The Salamander Hotel, Salamander Bay. Time: 8pm-11pm.
Live music every Friday and Saturday. August 26 is Slam Tango and August 27 The Way.
August 27: d'Albora Marina, Nelson Bay. time: 12pm-3pm. Cost: Free.
Head along to d'Albora Marina in Nelson Bay Marina to enjoy an afternoon of live music with Kazzie - a high-energy solo artist covering an extensive range of genres. She is sure to be a hit with her powerful vocals shown in both easy-listening acoustics to upbeat classics.
August 27: Port Stephens Church of Christ, Nelson Bay Road, Salt Ash. Time: 9am-1pm
Port Stephens Markets is run by the Port Stephens Church of Christ. Stalls include, plants, homemade jams and wares and crafts. A barbecue and rides are also on offer.
August 27: Henderson Park, Lemon Tree Passage. Time: 11am-5pm.
Tilligerry-Lemon Tree Passage Twilight Markets has food, fun, activities and music on offer. Also running in Henderson Park on September 23. An event by Tilligerry Community Association, stalls cost $30. To book, phone Fran Corner on 0407 374 384.
August 28: Valhalla Restaurant Bar, Bobs Farm. Time: 1pm-4pm. Cost: Free.
As part of Valhalla's new live music Sundays, Javier will be playing in the outdoor lounge. Javier is a talented multi-instrumentalist musician, songwriter and country artist based in Newcastle.
August 28: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 8am-2pm.
Held the second and fourth Sunday of the month. An outdoor market with a variety of stalls.
August 28: Medowie Social. Time: 1pm-4pm. Cost: Free.
Advertisement
Catch local piano bar entertainer and vocalist Giles Manley live at Medowie Social's Sunday Sesh. Giles performs mostly his favourite song covers on cruise-ships and some venues in and around Newcastle and Hunter Valley. His style is lounge/jazz and blues and also do piano-bar style music where people can sing along to and dance.
September 3: Broughtons at the Bay, Nelson Bay. Time: From 6.30pm. Cost: From $40.
The Australian Beach Boys is the biggest tribute show that has played the east coast. This is not just a tribute show, but a showcase of the amazing skill and talent that sounds as close to the original as you can get. The perfect Father's Day gift. Tickets: broughtonsatthebay.com.au/2022/07/15/the-australian-beach-boys/.
September 4: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-2pm.
Second-hand tools and clothes to arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes. The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are held the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month.
September 4: Hunter Region Botanic Gardens. Time: 10am-2pm. Cost: $5 per person.
Advertisement
Looking for a low-key outing on Father's Day? Be sure to attend the Botanic Gardens from 10am-2pm and for only $5 per person, visitors can listen to live music from the Australian Army Band, order food from the Crafty Pit BBQ, purchase plants from the plant stall, or take a stroll through the 25 themed gardens. Visitors can also bring their own picnic set up. The Kookaburra Cafe will also be open with coffee, cake, sausage rolls and sandwiches. The Gardens open at 9am, and close at 4pm. Visitors are asked to pay their entry fee at the cafe upon arrival.
September 8: The Rectory, 48 Sturgeon St, Raymond Terrace. Time: From 8.30am.
The old rectory's first farmers market of local produce. A place where people can all gather, share stories of growing, eat seasonally and buy directly from the farmers.
September 10: Port Stephens Community Arts Centre, Cultural Close, Nelson Bay. Time: 10am-3pm. Cost: Free
Port Stephens Community Art Centre will be hosting a Spring Affair with the opportunity for visitors to get hands on with a range of activities on offer. On arrival you will receive a detailed program detailing what's on and how you can enjoy your day with various activations. Members will be working with the range of arts and crafts and will have activities adults and children can experience. The centre's gallery rooms have paintings, pottery, fabric crafts, bonsai, and a range of gift items for sale, at reasonable prices. There will be home baked goodies, potted plants, and a sausage sizzle available to purchase. The gardens will be at their spring best.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.