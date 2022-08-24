Port Stephens councillor Leah Anderson is calling on holiday homeowners in the area to put their lets on the rental market, as Hunter residents live out of their cars and in tents.
The attempt was put forward at Council's ordinary meeting on Tuesday night where Cr Anderson discussed a notice of motion on the current housing and homelessness crisis.
"I know Councils don't have a lot of control - this [issue] is something more for the state or federal government point of view that needs to be pushed, but local Council can do some things," she said.
Cr Anderson was inspired 'to do something' after seeing the success of the Eurobadalla Shire Council in the South Coast, where mayor Matthew Hatcher wrote a letter pleading to ratepayers with a second home, to consider renting their properties for the next one to two years.
"When I heard of the idea I thought well what've we got to lose?
"Even if it's one person that considers it and puts their house on, well that's one extra house on the market for a family," she said.
Port Stephens is home to 76,424 people and a high number of those are facing homelessness due to the rising cost of living.
"A lot of it is coming down to [the fact that] people can't afford to buy affordable houses and can't afford to rent anymore," Cr Anderson said.
According to PRD real estate, Port Stephens recorded a median house price of $1,011,000, and a median unit price of $655,000 in the first quarter of 2022.
There has been a 22.7 per cent increase in median house rental price and a 40 per cent increase in demand for rental properties in the past 12 months.
"Rent is so expensive and there's people that aren't the traditional style of homeless people, living in cars and couch surfing because they can't afford a home," Cr Anderson said.
Cr Anderson said it was important to raise awareness on the severity of homelessness affecting the people of Port Stephens and for Council to work closely with state and federal government.
"We need to look at trying to urge all of the community who've got rental properties that are sitting there vacant, maybe in the Airbnb space - that they might consider putting them back on the market as permanent rentals at an affordable price," she said.
"I think that's maybe one thing we can do, and other things are looking at whether we can identify land that might be able to be developed for more affordable housing."
Cr Anderson said she understood not all holiday homeowners would want to place their assets on the rental market but she urged them to consider helping out others doing it tough.
"I don't want to go out upsetting all the people who have got properties just sitting there, they've got every right to just Airbnb it or not rent it out, that is their property and their right," she said.
"It is their purgative to leave their house vacant if they wish to but if they've been thinking about putting it on they could get a family that's been living in their car ... you could put a roof over their head at an affordable price," she said.
She said people were entitled to their own views, but encouraged those who could help, to consider putting their housing back into the long term rental market to assist in boosting supply
"I guess if I owned properties that were just sitting there vacant I would struggle to sleep at night knowing that I could put that property on the market and give it to a family to rent or I could just leave it vacant," she said.
"They don't have to be five bedroom dwellings, it could be a granny flat, a one bedroom unit, whatever it is - just to put stock out there that's more affordable for people."
