Nominations for the 2022 Port Stephens Examiner Annual Business Awards are open.
Port residents and visitors to the area are being urged to get behind their favourite businesses in a show of support for the contribution they make to the community.
Advertisement
This year the awards are being run on behalf of the Port Stephens Examiner by event company Precedent Productions.
"Now is your chance to thank your favourite businesses by voting for them online at www.thebusinessawards.com.au," said Precedent Productions Managing Director Steve Loe.
Nominations for the 2022 Port Stephens Examiner Annual Business Awards opened on Monday, August 15 and will close on Wednesday, September 28.
Category winners will be announced at an awards presentation evening on Tuesday, November 22.
For further information on the Port Stephens Examiner Annual Business Awards, visit www.thebusinessawards.com.au or call Precedent Productions on 8363 3333.
The annual event, which is the largest of its kind in Port Stephens, has suffered disruptions inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year the awards ceremony is set to return, offering businesses and staff the chance to celebrate their achievements over what has been a difficult three years.
"Businesses in the local community do so much more than sell us goods and services. They're an integral part of every community and our everyday lives," Mr Loe said.
ALSO READ
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.