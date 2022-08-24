Port Stephens SES crews rescued a pair of calves from the Paterson River Wednesday afternoon.
Six rescuers attached to the local SES unit were called, alongside RSPCA, EPA and RFS personnel, to rescue the animals safely from the water.
The calves were winched from the bank and wrapped in blankets to preserve body heat and allowed to recoup on tarps out of the mud.
Rescuers said the animals were exhausted but were safe and well, and left in the care of the RSCPA and NSW Department of Primary Industries vet on scene.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
