A man in his 50s is in a stable condition after suffering serious acid burns when a boat battery exploded on Wednesday afternoon.
Paramedics, including a critical care medical team on board the Ambulance helicopter, were called to the scene on Lemon Tree Passage around 2.45pm, after reports the man had been working on the battery when it exploded in his face.
He was treated at the scene before being flown to Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney.
"This type of burn can be really serious, as the chemicals may continue to burn the skin for some time," Ambulance inspector Joel De Zuna said in a statement.
"Thankfully, the man knew to pour water over the area until paramedics arrived to provide further treatment."
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
