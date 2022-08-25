Legendary Marine Rescue Port Stephens member Eryl Thomas was finally given the farewell he deserved on Saturday, August 20, after his family and friends were denied a funeral service due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Eryl, widely known as 'Captain Seaweed', died six months ago, aged 83, from an unrelated illness diagnosed during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Saturday, a final salute was accorded to Eryl when his fellow Marine Rescue colleagues lined the Nelson Bay breakwall in a guard of honour as his wife Elsa, three daughters and two grandchildren sailed past on board the rescue vessel John Thompson PS31.
With flags flying half-mast at the Marine Rescue Nelson Head base, his family and fellow members conducted the long-awaited ceremony to return Captain Seaweed to his beloved spot in the Bay.
At Soldiers Point, his ashes were scattered in waters not far from the family home.
Eryl had achieved many milestones as a Marine Rescue volunteer.
After many years as a helicopter mechanic/technician he joined the Royal Volunteer Coast Patrol in 1991, which would later become Marine Rescue NSW.
He spent many hours, day and night, in a number of roles with the Port Stephens Marine Rescue unit as a coxswain, a watch officer, Port entrance officer, fund-raiser and on the vessel maintenance team.
In 2021 his long and distinguished service was recognised with a lifetime membership of the Port Stephens unit.
In March 2021, Eryl was one of 15 Marine Rescue Port Stephens volunteers who received a bravery medal for their role in a 2016 rescue operation.
In 2017 the group of volunteers also received recognition from Marine Rescue with a Commissioner's Citation and Commissioner's Commendation for Courage for their rescue efforts.
There were many differing views by members on how Eryl received the nickname Captain Seaweed, but his daughters revealed they gave him the name because he was always covered in salt water due to the countless hours he spent sailing and working on the rescue vessels.
