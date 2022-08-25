Port Stephens Examiner
Our People

Marine Rescue Port Stephens gather on Nelson Bay breakwall to farewell beloved member Eryl Thomas

August 25 2022 - 5:00am
FAREWELL: Marine Rescue Port Stephens member Eryl Thomas was finally given the farewell he deserved on Saturday, August 20. Mr Thomas died in February 2022, aged 83.

Legendary Marine Rescue Port Stephens member Eryl Thomas was finally given the farewell he deserved on Saturday, August 20, after his family and friends were denied a funeral service due to COVID-19 restrictions.

