In an effort to raise money for a cause close to their hearts, the Salamander Village Florist crew is selling bunches of the iconic golden flowers for Daffodil Day on Thursday, August 25.
"A few of our staff have lost spouses and family members to cancer, so that's why we are really passionate about raising as much money as we can," florist employee Alex Smith said.
For 16 years the Salamander Bay-based florist has contributed its fundraising to the Cancer Council to brighten up the lives of those doing it tough and assist with cancer research.
"The research that's going into cancer curing is phenomenal and we want to be a part of that and help wherever we can," Ms Smith said.
This year the florist is also hosting a silent auction for a picture painted and donated by local artist Christine Leaming.
Florist owner Wendy Martin said the goal was to raise more money than in 2021.
"We raised about $450 for charity last year and we like to get more each time," she said.
For $6 you can purchase a delightful bunch of daffodils with all proceeds going to charity.
"Brighten up your home or gift them to someone all for a good cause," Ms Martin said.
The highest bid on August 31 at 5pm will be the winner of the silent auction.
