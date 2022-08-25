It's that time of the year again - when Port Stephens Council asks the community to let it know how it's performing.
The council's newly appointed general manager Tim Crosdale, who is currently acting in the role, said this year's community satisfaction survey was important as it would show the council whether last year's low ratings were a one-off or not.
Community satisfaction with the council plummeted to 68 per cent in 2021, down from an average rating of 78 per cent the past five years.
"Our community is at the heart of everything we do. The feedback we receive helps us understand how we can shape the services we provide to cater to the changing needs of our community," Mr Crosdale said.
"It's important to see if this decline is a new trend or a one off dip due to the impacts of COVID-19 on our community and the recovery from the March 2021 storms."
The annual survey seeks community insight on the council's overall performance, customer service, local infrastructure, facilities and services, participation in a range of activities and perception of neighbourhoods.
Last year's 68 per cent community satisfaction score was based on 1882 survey responses - the lowest the council has received since 2011.
The council said last year's results were "understandable" as the survey was conducted amidst a pandemic and shortly after record rainfall and flooding in March that year.
Roads and roadside maintenance as well as the management of stormwater drainage were identified as key areas in need of improvement by the community in the 2021 survey.
The council's top three performing areas in 2021, according to the survey, were garbage collection services, access to waste depots and recycling and children's services.
The council's 2022 community satisfaction survey will be open to responses until 5pm on Monday, September 12.
Mr Crosdale said the survey is a great opportunity for residents to share their feedback and "let us know how we're performing".
"We've continued to make this a priority, ensuring we're responding to immediate needs following weather events to keep our roads as safe as possible," Mr Crosdale said.
He said that it was important that as many residents as possible were needed to complete the survey to provide the most accurate results.
"It takes just 15 minutes to complete and I encourage everyone to take the time to have their say."
Results of the survey will be published on the council's website later in 2022.
To complete the survey visit pscouncil.info/CommunitySatisfactionSurvey or phone (02) 4988 0255 to learn about alternative ways to take part.
