Works by accomplished Hunter Region-based artists Pablo Tapia and Greg Salter will be on show in Nelson Bay next month.
Tapia, a fine artist based in Newcastle, and Salter, a sculptor from the Hunter Valley, will have their artworks hanging in The Alcove at Artisan Collective Port Stephens throughout September.
Salter has been a practicing artist since 1991.
A well-known sculpture artist and animal lover, he has participated in numerous exhibitions and completed many commissions spanning painting, drawing and indoor and outdoor sculpture.
His work has been included in exhibitions at the Maitland City Art Gallery and the Lake Macquarie City Art Gallery, as well as various commercial galleries.
Amongst various awards he won the Hunter Botanic Garden's Outdoor Sculpture Prize in 2011 and 2013, the 2011 Newcastle Region Show Sculpture Prize and the 2013 Nelson Bay Sculpture Festival Acquisitive Prize.
"Ninety-nine per cent of the steel I work with has all had a previous life," he said.
"There are a few reasons why I choose to use steel as a medium.
"Firstly waste - humans make things and then throw away. This is bad for the planet and everything on it. Steel can be recycled without too much problem.
"For me welding and grinding, being able to join and change its shape, opens the door to so many ways to work this medium.
"The second is the shapes that are already there in the found steel - it's a bit like a jigsaw to me.
"To have these existing marks, holes, lumps and bumps helps to find its home in what I am building at the time. I also bring character to the piece, like a corner in a jigsaw to build from there, as I find shapes to archive what I'm creating which gets clearer and easier to see as the work comes to life.
"Unlike other sculptors using this material, I push it a little further blending the pieces together. Some people say my work looks like clay, so finding the balance in blending and leaving parts as they were has been my challenge."
Tapia grew up in Chile during the 70s and 80s. In the late 90s he immigrated to Australia and settled in Newcastle - a city with a long industrial history and a vibrant art community.
Tapia's art training has been long and varied.
It started with studies in graphic design in Chile, then in Australia. As most art students do, he took fine arts studies at college and university.
Later he was fortunate to also train in renaissance methodologies and the Australian Tonal Impressionist tradition at private institutions in Sydney.
This long apprenticeship culminated with an APA scholarship to do a Master Degree by research.
Today, with a now bigger family and good friends around, Tapia paints and helps other artists with their technical development, enjoying the relaxing life his touristic city and its friendly people have to offer.
See Tapia and Salter's works at the artisan collective's gallery at dA'lbora Marina until the end of September.
Also showing in the gallery until September 2 is works created for EcoNetwork Port Stephens' aRRRRRt Trail as part of the Sustainable Futures Festival.
Winners of the art prize will be announced at the festival's finale in Salamander Bay on September 11.
