Frank Ward is dubbed as the Bay's most notorious letter writer and is a self-appointed "news junkie", so it was only fate that an article by the Port Stephens Examiner lead him to finding a connection from his history.
Mr Ward, 93, who resides in Shoal Bay, was contacted by Hazel Parker, 90, of Tanilba Bay, who read the Examiner's Meet the Locals: The state of Frank Ward article.
She discovered that Mr Ward was at the St Patrick's Orphanage in Armidale around the same time as her and the two now have a new-found friendship.
"She read about a month ago that I'd been at the orphanage and she thought about it for a while and then decided to get in contact, and see whether I'd be interested in meeting," Mr Ward said.
Naturally, he was interested in meeting someone who experienced similar hardships in the era of The Great Depression. Mr Ward became an orphan at the age of two with his brother James and sister Joan, after their parents died.
The nuns of St Patrick's took them in and Mr Ward said it was an emotional chapter of his life to revisit with Ms Parker.
"I was very interested in meeting [Hazel] because it's the first time I'd come across anybody a part from my siblings, that'd been at the orphanage with me, despite trying to find people," he said.
Mr Ward met Ms Parker on Friday, August 12. He said he had been apprehensive but excited about the meeting.
"It was very emotional for me, but once we'd met, we talked and reminisced for two-and-a-half hours," he said.
He showed Ms Parker the many photos of the orphanage that he visited later in life.
"It gave us much to talk about," he said.
Mr Ward also learnt that Ms Parker was a member of the local Legacy group and had been close-by this entire time.
"Legacy hold their monthly meetings in the retirement village in Shoal Bay, so she'd been coming here over the years and was within 50 metres of where I live," he said.
With a three year age gap between them and separate living arrangements in the orphanage, Mr Ward said they didn't have any contact memories but they compared their experiences.
"The boys and girls were kept apart mainly to stop the boys from annoying the girls which I remember we did at any opportunity and some of it was not to be repeated in public," he said.
"While we don't actually have any contact memories, we were able to recount how different events affected each of us.
"We talked about the things that were going on in the orphanage, how they affected us and what we did, and the different nuns."
Mr Ward said Ms Parker agreed that while it was a tough time, they were both well-cared for by the Sisters of St Patrick's.
"We were well cared for within the limits of their resources and had none of the abuse that occurred in some orphanages as revealed by the Royal Commission," he said.
Since forming their new friendship Mr Ward said he has been in regular contact with Ms Parker and will continue to keep their connection.
"I'm very appreciative that I've been able to reconnect with my early years through the local paper and I will continue my new found friendship with Hazel," he said.
