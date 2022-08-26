The Dungog community was in mourning this week following the shock death of Warriors veteran and policeman Tony Townsend.
The 61-year-old Chief Inspector for the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District was discovered deceased in his home about 6pm on Monday, August 22.
Growing up in Dungog, Townsend played for the Warriors rugby league football club throughout high school.
It was here where he met current Warriors president Peter Hudson.
"He was just a mate. We played together when we were in the 16s, 18s, all ages," Hudson said.
Townsend left Dungog in 1983 and joined the NSW Police Force in Sydney. During this time, Townsend began playing for St George Illawarra Dragons in 1985.
He played a few first grade games for St George before joining the first ever Newcastle Knights team, in 1988.
"He was one of the Knights first ever signings when he was on the initial team," Hudson said.
"[He] scored the first ever try for the Knights."
Playing for the Knights for three years, Townsend's career with the team came to a close when he had a motorcycle accident on Dungog's main street, according to Hudson.
After this, Townsend came back to Dungog to captain and coach the Warriors all age men's team.
"Tony was always going to come back and play for Dungog and coach the side when he finished," Hudson said.
"Every spare minute he had he would be up in Dungog."
Townsend would captain and coach the Dungog All Age men's team from 1991 to 1994, making the grand final every year and winning two of them.
Although he was talented, there were people with more talent than him. It was Townsend's drive and determination that put him above other players, according to Hudson.
"There was a lot of blokes with more talent than him but no one was more determined, more dedicated to get the best out of themselves than Tony," he said.
To Hudson, Townsend was a friend who he played football with. However, the impact that he had on the club is still being felt.
"He brought a certain level of professionalism to the club, and of course if you've got an ex-first grade player that's coach you'll obviously attract some people," Hudson said.
"The RSL started sponsoring us when Tony was coaching and they're still sponsoring us to this day. Tony was largely responsible for that.
"Everybody wanted to be involved with Dungog footy club back then because we got this ex-first grade player playing for us who's also a local."
Throughout his life Townsend faced many different health challenges, from leukaemia to suffering from a tumour on his back, Hudson said.
But it still came as a shock to learn that Townsend, who worked up until Monday, the day he died.
It came as a surprise to Hudson who had seen Townsend just days earlier.
"We played golf on Saturday with one of our mates, he was fine," Hudson said.
Angus Michie is a reporter with the Dungog Chronicle. He has an interest in community and council reporting.
