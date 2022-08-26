Accused former Port Stephens dance teacher to face trial in 2023

A FORMER Port Stephens dance studio teacher accused of sexually and indecently assaulting five girls, including four students, will face a trial in Sydney in August, 2023.
The former teacher, now 28, was committed for trial in Newcastle Local Court in April on seven charges, including aggravated sexual assault, three counts of indecent assault and sexual intercourse with a person under his care.
Advertisement
Detectives say the alleged offences relate to five girls, aged between 12 and 17, and occurred between 2014 and 2019.
The trial, which has an estimate of between three and five weeks, has been sent to Sydney, but the former dance is yet to be arraigned because the DPP is still awaiting approval from the Attorney General's Department to lay a charge for an offence that allegedly occurred on a cruise ship in international waters.
Investigators established Strike Force Wairakei in March last year to investigate allegations of inappropriate behaviour by a dance teacher towards a number of students at a studio at Port Stephens.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.