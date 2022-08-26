Port Stephens Examiner
August 26 2022 - 7:30pm
The sudden death of Port Stephens-Hunter Police District Chief Inspector Tony Townsend on Monday has rocked the region's police and football communities.

"One of the best": Townsend's death rocks the Hunter's police and football communities

The NSW Police Force has lost one of its best with the passing of Chief Inspector Tony Townsend. The highly respected member of the force was discovered deceased in his home about 6pm on Monday, August 22. He was 61. Read more here.

