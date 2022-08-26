The NSW Police Force has lost one of its best with the passing of Chief Inspector Tony Townsend. The highly respected member of the force was discovered deceased in his home about 6pm on Monday, August 22. He was 61. Read more here.
"Even if it's one person that considers it and puts their house on, well that's one extra house on the market for a family," councillor Leah Anderson said. Port Stephens is home to 76,424 people and a high number of those are facing homelessness due to the rising cost of living. Read more here.
Port Stephens Council has looked within to find a new general manager with councillors unanimously endorsing Tim Crosdale as its new leader. Read more here.
Dooley, 24, has played rugby league since the ripe age of seven. He joined the Bomboras in 2016 as an 18 year-old, and said it felt surreal to join the 100 club. Read more here.
Nominations for the 2022 Port Stephens Examiner Local Business Awards opened on Monday, August 15 and will close on Wednesday, September 28. Read more here.
