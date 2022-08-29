Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

McDonald Jones Stadium to host funeral for fallen Port Stephens police officer and rugby league veteran Tony Townsend

Updated August 29 2022 - 6:47am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Inspector Tony Townsend will be farewelled on Thursday, September 1. Picture by Ellie-Marie Watts.

Foundation Newcastle Knights player and highly respected Hunter policeman Tony Townsend will be farewelled on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.