IT WAS a busy week for the coach and captain of the Fingal Bay Bomboras ladies league tag team.
Coach Blaine O'Flaherty married his captain Grace Parfitt in a beautiful ceremony last Tuesday but it was all business on the field on Saturday.
The happy couple celebrated when the Fingal ladies team won the minor semi final against Swansea 22-12. They advance to the final to play University on Saturday at Lakeside from 10.40am, with the winner moving through to the grand final on September 10.
The Bomboras were behind early in the contest but got it back to 6-6 all at half time. In the second half Fingal found their mojo and raced in several entertaining tries with Tash Harris scoring two tries. Maria Jennings and Daetonya Mayer also scored four pointers. Marnie Parfitt kicked three goals.
The father of the bride, the evergreen club trainer Neil Parfitt, continued his distance running adventures when he traveled to the Forster-Tuncurry running festival.
In a quality field of 300 runners, Neil finished 24th overall and won his section (60-69 years).
THE Northern Hawks Rugby League Club created history in their second year, making the grand final following an emphatic 36-4 win over minor premiers Maitland Pickers at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday.
The Hawks hit the ground running. With some slick backline play, the visitors held a comfortable lead at half time after scoring five well constructed tries.
Classy Hawks winger Davo Green had a day out scoring a personal tally of 16 points from two tries and four goals. Fullback Barry O'Grady scored a try and had a fine game.
The Hawks team played as a unit. In a fine team effort hooker Tyler Randell and back rower Josh Toole worked hard in the middle.
The Northern Hawks has applied to gain entry into the Newcastle Rugby League's first grade competition in 2023. After finishing minor premiers last year it would be great to have a Port Stephens team representing the area next year.
RAYMOND Terrace are heading for the grand final after defeating the Awabakal Eagles 28-16 at Lakeside in the major semi final on Saturday.
The Terrace started slowly with Awabakal scoring the opening try. By half time the Magpies had leveled the scores at 16-16 with tries to Evander Waitoa, Jackson Macintyre and Jack Beverly.
The second half was a real grind with the Terrace defence outstanding and in the final 10 minutes they wrapped up the game with a clever chip chase from full back Tom Reynolds and a sidestepping try to co-coach Luke Handsaker. Luke also had a solid day with the boot, kicking three from from goals.
Players' player was Macintyre, best forward was Liam Power and best back Reynolds.
The grand final will be played at Lakeside Sporting Complex on Saturday, September 10. Their opponent will be the winner of the final between Awabakal and Dora Creek.
NELSON Bay rugby union club traveled to Wickham on Saturday to play the competition heavyweights the Hamilton Hawks.
Passmore Oval's wet track hampered the Gropers' running rugby style of play, however were competitive in all grades.
Third grade who were unlucky not to be playing semi final footy they had a solid 17-5 win over the Hawks.
With the club struggling with injuries to outside backs, club spirit shone through with first grade coach Michael Wiringi and second grade coach Rhys Cutbush pulling on the boots to lend a hand.
Three points to No. 8 Sam Rocher. Flanker casey dunning scored two tries and picked up the two points with hooker Harrison Hill getting one point.
The Second XV team produced a spirited performance and were in the contest at half time, 19-5, until the Hawks showed their class to to pull away in the second. Both Groper locks Darcy Fraser and Mitch Affleck were non-stop in defence and attack.
The three points went to busy hooker Tom Hickey with Mitch and Darcy picking up the other points.
The first grade game was a very entertaining one with the Hawks winning 38-30. With five tries each it was the goal kicking that made the difference.
In an interesting side light to the day, first grade debutant Oliver Edwards lined up against his teacher Paul Dan who was playing his 100th game for Hamilton. Flanker Edwards had a terrific game and picked up two points.
Will Clark, the Nelson Bay express, scored two tries on the back of some slick backline work. Young representative player Sam Mitchell was also impressive while tough prop Adam Rayner, who anchored a good Gropers scrum, also scored a try.
The equal competition leaders Hawks crashed over late to seal the match.
THE Medowie Marauders women finished their season off on Saturday with a tough game against the Wanderers.
The final score was 0-59 to the Wanderers.
Medowie's Social 4's final score was 14-26 to Maitland.
The men's divisional team had a bye on the weekend. They head into the qualifying final against the Griffins on Saturday, September 3. The game begins at 10am.
The club's Summer Touch Competition will begin on October 6.
Competitions will include 5-9 years, 10-13 years, mixed, B-grade and A-grade.
The competition will be held at Boyd Oval every Thursday from 5pm starting on October 6 and finishing early February.
