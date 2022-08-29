Groper are a fascinating fish.
There are many colours from juvenile browns and greens to reds, greys and a brilliant blue. The blue groper is the adult fish which has changed sex from female to male into maturity.
Strange but true. The barramundi changes from male to female.
In the 1960s the groper was under great pressure as it is an inquisitive fish making it a simple shot for spear fishers. Line fishers also found them easy to catch resulting in a drop in population.
Changes in laws governing groper, which included a complete ban on spearing and a bag limit of two for line fishers, has led to a recovery to the point now when the number of this fish is very healthy.
Recent reports from divers are very positive as the groper are thriving over the rocky shelves from Fishermans Bay to Fingal and around all the islands and outcrops.
The biggest populations have gathered around the islands particularly Fingal, Cabbage Tree and Broughton.
The best bait is rock crab however they can be caught on cunjevoi and large prawns.
The most difficult part in catching a groper is to catch the rock crab to catch the groper.
