Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Stark Brick Builders host 2022 Lego Masters contestants Trent and Paul, at monthly club meet

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated August 30 2022 - 6:34am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lego enthusiasts took brick-building to the next level at Medowie Social Club on August 21, with the help of two special guests.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.