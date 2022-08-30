Lego enthusiasts took brick-building to the next level at Medowie Social Club on August 21, with the help of two special guests.
Trent and Paul from the 2022 Lego Masters Australia television series visited the Stark Brick Builders monthly club meet and shared their expertise.
"It was great to have Trent and Paul attend and being able share the joy of Lego with our community," Medowie's own Lego master Neville Clark said.
He said the Social was packed full of excitement after the event had sold out within six hours of launching and he and co-Lego master Jacquie Stokes, were appreciative of the community support.
"It was so popular and we are just so incredibly proud to be able to share this with the community," he said.
Neville and Jacquie first met Trent and Paul at Newcastle's Brickfest event in July 2022.
"When we first met them we were a little star struck because we are just huge fans," Neville said.
"Jac and I are just so excited that Paul and Trent came to share in what we've created."
He said Paul also took the time to play handball with kids and find bricks for everyone to participate.
"We appreciate they took their time to come out to Medowie and they are keen to come back," he said.
Neville and Jacquie almost had their stardom with Lego Masters after trying out for the recent season.
"We got through to the very last round but we didn't get picked for the show," Jacquie said.
But the duo have plans to throw their name in the hat for the show once again and are waiting for applications to open.
