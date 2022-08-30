A NEW record has been set in Salamander Bay with a three-level renovated "house flip" selling at auction for $3.9 million.
The record sale is the highest price paid for an off-waterfront property in the Port Stephens region.
Listing agent Dane Queenan of PRD Port Stephens had two bidders on the five-bedroom property before it sold under the fall of the hammer on Friday night.
The Sydney-based buyer who purchased the property as an "upgrade" from his other holiday house in the region.
"He already owns a holiday home in the area and saw this property and how amazing it was, and he thought he would upgrade," Mr Queenan said.
Built into the cliffside, the spectacular home attracted plenty of interest during the five-week campaign, with 150 groups passing through open house inspections.
An online marketing blitz also returned big numbers.
"In the first five days of it being listed, there were over 5,000 property comments on social media," he said.
"It was just one of those iconic properties that went absolutely crazy online."
The agent said that the substantial size of the house and the high-end quality finish of the renovation was the reason the property attracted such widespread interest.
The staggering sale price comes less than one year after the Sydney-based seller purchased the property in October 2021 for $2.3 million as a renovation project.
"He saw the potential with the property, he bought it to develop the site," he said.
"He put in new kitchens, new bathrooms, removed walls, installed new balustrading - he basically stripped the place and rebuilt it completely."
Features included a fireplace, oak flooring, timber feature walls and an outdoor spa.
The floorplan consists of five bedrooms, including a master retreat with a walk-in robe.
The property, which was built in the early 1990s, had "arguably one of the best views you'll find in Port Stephens", Mr Queenan said.
