4 beds | 2 baths | 6 cars
Searching for a hobby farm or tree change? Then look no further than this patch of paradise in tranquil Girvan, close to historic Stroud and centrally located to beaches, snow and state forest.
Well sited on 12 fertile acres (4.8ha), a sweeping drive leads to the craftsman-built, two-storey cottage - simply a stunner with cathedral ceilings, stained-glass windows, farmhouse kitchen, large deck, wrap-around verandah and bucolic views.
The acreage is semi cleared to pasture with fencing in excellent order. Three dams, a seasonal creek, vegetable gardens, chook house, farm shed with animal stalls and garden shedding complete the rural lifestyle.
