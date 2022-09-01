David Cazalet inherited his love for Elvis from his mother.
Beryl Cazalet would play her two Elvis records, Elvis for Everyone and Californian Holiday, in the family home in Sydney during the 1960s whenever she could.
While his father, George Cazalet, an American who met Beryl during WWII while on R&R in Sydney, loved to play Mario Lanza and Mitch Miller records, it was Elvis that a young David fell in love with.
David said he was "spellbound" the first time he heard Elvis's voice come out of the speakers of the family's record player.
From that moment, David would sing Elvis songs at family gatherings then later to his friends and teachers at school.
It would be the foundations of his career.
He turned to professional entertainment in 1992.
David's portrayal of Elvis' music has seen him perform in many of the world's great showrooms, including in Las Vegas and Japan.
Today, David celebrates Elvis' music with the same sincerity and love that he always has.
See David's show, The King in Concert, at Soldiers Point Bowling Club on Sunday, September 18.
Backed by a seven piece band, David will perform all of Elvis' hits.
Doors open at 6.30pm and the show begins at 7pm.
Tickets to see The King in Concert cost $39 and are available the buy from the bowling club. Phone the bowling club on (02) 4982 7173.
