It is a widely held view, particularly amongst older people, that, by playing the card game bridge, the mind is kept well exercised and healthy while at the same time, participants can enjoy friendly competition and pleasant social interactions.
Tomaree Bridge Club was proud to be chosen from more than 170 clubs to host the 2022 Veterans Championship at Horizons Golf Resort in August. It brought more than 60 players aged from 70 to a few days short of 97 from across the state to Port Stephens.
Advertisement
Players Christine and Wayne Houghton from Berry on the South Coast said the event was one of the best located, organised and catered competitions they had experienced.
Adding to the enjoyment of the competition was the technology that allowed results to be displayed moments after the last hand had been played.
The pairs competition was held over two days. Each pair played more than 80 hands. Everyone played the same cards so there was a thorough comparison to see which pair produced the best results. The event was won by Adam Rutkowski and Helen Milward from the North Sydney Club.
Teams of four competed over the final two days. The victors were from Newcastle Bridge Club, headed by team captain Chris Dibley.
Such was the success of the event that when next year's will be hosted once more by the Tomaree club in August. An even larger field of visitors is anticipated.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.