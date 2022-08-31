The Examiner's article "A plea to help Port's Homeless" (News, August 25) is, in my opinion, a result of the Morrison Government's ill-advised stimulus of the building and real estate industry during the pandemic.
It's a pity that Mr Morrison did not get himself sworn in as Housing Minister as he would have been told the building industry did not need stimulus as it was already active and there was a scarcity of tradies to do the existing work.
The $20 billion of federal funds and the hundreds of millions of State government rebates of Stamp Duty has resulted in one of the greatest rises in home and building prices in memory.
The only beneficiaries of this largess were home sellers and land developers as buyers scrambled to get the subsidies before the cut off date.
Now we are watching the terrible consequences with builders going broke at record rates and those purchasers with huge mortgages being screwed by the banks with rapidly increasing interest rates.
The other immediate effect of this surge in prices is that there is now a rental crisis as highlighted by the group "No fixed Address" (Examiner, News, August 25) and must be commended for their actions.
Another grave consequence of lack of reasonable rentals is that ordinary workers who are desperately needed for the hospitality and aged care industries in our area also are being forced to leave to find suitable rentals.
I know that the big supermarkets are seeking workers so the lower paid hospitality workers are forced away. The care workers who are paid less than dog pound workers are desperate to continue their work but are forced to seek higher paid work to meet their rent.
The Albanese Government has pledged to stimulate the building of more social housing but have years of neglect to overcome before we see real improvements in rental housing.
I reject the assertion by the Hunter chair of the Urban Development Institute of Australia in the article (Examiner, News, August 19) that biodiversity laws introduced in 2016 quarantined more than half the land in Hunter urban release areas identified by the government.
If that were true, we would not need to be constantly on the alert for Development Applications that will destroy koala habitat and wildlife connectivity, because no land other than National Parks is protected from development.
All Development Applications in our LGA must consider the Port Stephens Comprehensive Koala Plan of Management (CKPOM). Simply put, if koala habitat is to be cleared, there must be mitigation measures implemented.
The Hunter Central Coast Regional Planning Panel rejected the Kings Hill Development concept plans for subdividing the first half of the huge 3500-lot housing estate in February for 17 reasons, relating mostly to the lack of detail provided by the planners.
In the meantime, koalas have been determined at both federal and State levels to be no longer just Vulnerable to extinction in NSW, but Endangered, just one step from being listed as Critically Endangered.
Kings Hill is an active breeding hub in Port Stephens. It is also home to other threatened species. Further habitat fragmentation will increase the risks urban areas bring to koalas and decrease the chances of any future breeding success.
The proposed mitigation measures for these precious species, including sequential clearing of the development footprint together with the enrichment of lower quality habitat found further up the hill, is considered experimental and questionable.
