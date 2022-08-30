Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Shine the Light: Child Sexual Abuse in the Hunter/Comment

Letters to the Port Stephens Examiner: September 1

Updated August 30 2022 - 3:25am, first published 3:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Stimulus funding misguided 

East ward councillor Leah Anderson is urging Port Stephens holiday homeowners to put their lets on the rental market. Photo: Supplied

The Examiner's article "A plea to help Port's Homeless" (News, August 25) is, in my opinion, a result of the Morrison Government's ill advised stimulus of the building and real estate industry during the pandemic.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Comment
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.