Birubi is often called the jewel in the Port's beach crown.
A pristine, visually stunning and far stretching beach, it is backed by sand dunes that could be straight out of the Sahara if it wasn't for the whales passing by during winter.
And there is perhaps no group of people with a greater appreciation, and view, of the beach than the members of the Birubi Point Surf Life Saving Club.
"This might be the best view in Port Stephens," club captain Greg Williams told the Examiner as he gazed out of watch tower of the multi-million dollar, state-of-the-art clubhouse that sits atop the beach.
"From here we can see everything going on on the beach."
He then pointed out a whale to fellow club member Kylie Kepreotis, who picked up a pair of binoculars to watch the creature sail past just a few hundred metres off the beach.
Running since 1998, the heart and soul of the Anna Bay-based surf club is its volunteer members who keep the community safe while they enjoy the beach.
Like many clubs and organisations, its membership has fluctuated during the years.
RAAF families come and go, members get older and children and young adults move away.
Now with about 80 volunteer members in its ranks, and the 2022-2023 surf lifesaving season about to begin, the club is putting the call out to the community to join its ranks.
The surf club will host an open day on Sunday, September 18 to give residents an opportunity to learn more about surf lifesaving, what the club does, the different roles available to volunteers and what's required.
"We're looking for people of all ages - kids, mums and dads - to join," Kepreotis said.
"There are many different roles in the club that you can undertake. If you're not confident in the water, we can train you to be in the tower. We would love to have more kids join our nipper program."
Williams said joining a surf club gave people invaluable and lifesaving skills.
"People who go through the surf lifesaving training come to the beach with a different attitude," he said.
"They will be trained to see potential trouble, will know what to stay away from, how to get themselves and others out of trouble."
The open day will be held at the Birubi clubhouse from 10am-2pm. All members of the community are invited to attend. There will be a free barbecue and soft drinks.
Lifesavers will begin weekend patrols of Birubi Beach in September, and will remain on duty until April.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
