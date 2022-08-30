It's one for the history books as Mikaylah Clark marked 100 games with the Nelson Bay Junior Rugby League Marlins.
The 11 year-old talent and ball of energy is believed to be the first girl to reach the century milestone in the club's 35-year history.
"I feel really proud," she said.
Mikaylah marked the occasion running through a celebratory banner on August 20 for a match against Raymond Terrace, resulting in a 50-22 win.
She said her pre-game rituals also gave her the confidence before stepping out for her milestone match.
"I always watch highlights from my favourite women's rugby team while getting ready on game day and before I get out of the car I have to listen to one of my favourite songs to get in the zone. I also have to wear my lucky boots," she said.
Growing up playing against boys, the dummy-half and second rower said she enjoyed the tough competition.
"It's a mixed competition so I get to play with the boys, and I like coming up against them, it's harder and better," she said.
"I also really enjoy tackling and I like to try and kick goals."
Her mum and coach Mel Clark said playing in a mixed competition had taught Mikaylah how to be a strong player.
"She's pretty much been the only girl in the team every time, this year there's two girls ... but I think it's better because the boys teach them to be tough," she said.
Mikaylah said her ultimate goal is to play alongside her idol, Kennedy Cherrington with the Parramatta Eels.
"I wanted to be a football player because I want to be like Kennedy Cherrington and I'd like to play with her," she said.
Mikaylah also encouraged more girls in Nelson Bay to get involved in rugby league.
"I recommend to all the girls in Nelson Bay to play rugby league because I'd really like to have a girls team for 2023," she said.
"Give it a go, don't knock it before you try it."
Mikaylah wanted to thank her teacher Mr Gattenhof at Tomaree Public School who has believed in her from the start and assisted her in her selection for the girls rugby league program at Hunter Sports High in 2023.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
