Port Stephens Suicide Prevention Network to host remembrance walk in Boat Harbour

August 31 2022 - 10:30pm
Port Stephens Suicide Prevention Network will hold its remembrance walk at Iluka Reserve, Boat Harbour on Saturday, September 10.

Port Stephens Suicide Prevention Network is gearing up to host its annual remembrance walk in Boat Harbour on Saturday, September 10, which is World Suicide Prevention Day.

