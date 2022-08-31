Port Stephens Suicide Prevention Network is gearing up to host its annual remembrance walk in Boat Harbour on Saturday, September 10, which is World Suicide Prevention Day.
"The tragic consequences of suicide ripple very broadly and deeply throughout our community and are felt for many, many years to come," network president Michael Murray said.
"The remembrance walk is an opportunity for members of the community who have lost someone close to them to suicide to come together and remember that special person and gain comfort from the love and support of fellow community members who share that grief."
The walk will start with a welcome in Iluka Reserve at 9am before taking people to the rock cairn and whale watching platform in Boat Harbour.
Afterwards there will be sausage sandwiches, coffee and live music available in the reserve.
