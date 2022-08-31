Known for dishing up quality scones, the Country Women's Association (CWA) are much more than their reputation.
The Nelson Bay Branch is celebrating 100 years of the organistion that has paved the way for Australian women.
Advertisement
"It might be our reputation but we're more than just scones," CWA member of 45 years, Beverly Ingham, said.
The CWA of NSW was formed in April 1922 after a bush women's conference was held to find ways to alleviate hardships and loneliness of women in isolated areas.
Its formation birthed a whole new way of life for many women.
Ms Ingham said while times had changed, the aims and objectives of the organisation had remained the same - to improve conditions for country women and children.
"I like the ethics of the organisation, the community spirit, the friendship, the opportunity to use leadership skills... in 100 years time the aims and objects will still be the same I think, because they are universal and timely," she said.
The Nelson Bay branch was formed in 1949 when a group of women were concerned about young mothers with new babies that had no access to medical help or care assistance.
"In the latter half of the 1940s there was neither a doctor or chemist in the Bay, any script had to be brought from Stockton on the once daily bus service," Ms Ingham said.
The branch grew to 150 members and leased a room part of the council's swimming baths and established a meeting space, baby health centre and kitchen. They also started the first library in the Bay.
The group maintained these facilities until 1970s when the baby health centre was transferred to the Community Care Centre and the library to Port Stephens Council in 1976.
In 1980 the council advised the branch of their plans to extend the library into their meeting rooms - a place they had occupied for 16 years.
In the CWA history papers a member wrote: "We politely told the Council we weren't going anywhere until we had somewhere to go".
Fortunately for the branch, late councillor Roy Wood offered a block of land in Gowrie Avenue in which the CWA ladies began fundraising for a new building, where they operate out of today.
The Nelson Bay CWA branch became a hub of every kind of activity from handcrafts, seminars, helping schools, a blood bank venue, polling days and more.
Today, Nelson Bay CWA has two branches - one that meets during the day and one that meets of an evening.
With its 55 current members, the branch has supported many community initiatives over the years and continue to do so.
Advertisement
"We support Yacaaba Centre, Hope Cottage, the hospitals, nursing homes, schools and local businesses," international officer and 30 year member Janet Henderson said.
The branch has also provided aid to the Pacific Islands and scholarships to schools.
"We're not narrowed down to any one thing. If people need help we do our best to provide," she said.
"We like doing things for people."
Advertisement
Mrs Henderson said CWA had changed her life and been her refuge after her husband died 19 years ago.
"I've had CWA which has been very good to come each Monday and meet everybody and take part in events, it's especially good for someone who is on their own, you make so many friends," she said.
Ms Ingham said she joined the CWA after her aunt, who was state president, encouraged her.
"I really liked what I'd heard, always had it in my mind I'd join the CWA," she said.
"It's been really wonderful to use my secretary skills and learn leadership skills, I was very backward in that area but it really helped me.
Advertisement
"You can learn so much quite a part from the craft and the cookery, there's so many other things to learn from culture, to ag and environment and international."
Ms Ingham said celebrating 100 years of the organisation was significant and she hoped it would be around for another hundred years.
She also thanked current president Kim Withers for her hard work and the lovely group of women who keep CWA running and serving their community.
To celebrate the CWA's centenary, the Nelson Bay branch gifted a street library to the community in July.
Located outside the CWA headquarters in Gowrie Avenue, community members can collect a book or donate a book to the bright yellow and blue box built by woodworkers John Antcliffe and Geoffrey McClelland.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.