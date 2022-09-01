THE Northern Hawks have done their Newcastle Rugby League promotion chances no harm whatsoever by qualifying first for next weekend's reserve-grade grand final.
The Hawks thrashed minor premiers the Pickers 36-4 at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday to book a shot at the 2022 title as they push to play in the main draw next season.
Advertisement
The Hawks' bid to join this year's proceedings was denied by NSWRL, having been earlier approved by the Newcastle RL board.
Regardless of what decision is eventually made, the likes of captain-coach Brad Tighe, former NRL hooker Tyler Randell and veteran playmaker Jade Porter will be keen to clinch a major prize at McDonald Jones Stadium on September 11.
The Hawks finished the regular season ranked second on the "reggies" ladder, winning 12 games and losing four, before tasting victory in back-to-back semis over the last fortnight.
Based out of Raymond Terrace and Nelson Bay, the newly-established club first fielded sides last year in reserves and under 19s before the campaign was cut short by COVID.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.