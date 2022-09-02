The Nelson Bay Marlins AFL Club had a stellar haul at the Hunter Junior Achievement awards on August 31.
In a social media post the Marlins wrote a congratulations message and thanked those who are part of their club.
"It was a very successful night for our small club, from our league best and fairest winners, umpires, achievement award winners, Volunteer Winner, and rep players.
"A big congratulations to all our rep players for 2022, and to all our amazing umpires, because without you we do not have games.
"Thank you so much for being a part of our Mighty Nelson Bay Marlins," the post read.
The Hunter/Central Coast Community Umpire award went to Gus Adnam and the Hunter Volunteer of the year was awarded to Kim Roche.
List of Best and Fairest recipients:
Hunter Achievement award winners:
