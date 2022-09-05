As cost of living prices surge, Port Stephens residents are turning to Hope Cottage for help.
The crisis centre run through the Nelson Bay-based All Saints Anglican Church has been operating for three years and offers food and toiletries, helping to alleviate the pressure for those facing economic hardship.
"Hope Cottage is really about giving crisis food to those in need, those who are struggling in these economic times," interagency member Dorothy Thom said.
"Anybody who in any way struggles whether they're homeless, escaped domestic violence or whether they're just really battling, they are very welcome to come here."
The not-for-profit organisation runs its refuge on Tuesdays from 10am to 12pm.
Ms Thom says she's seeing an influx of people asking for assistance.
"With the ongoing housing crisis, we certainly are [seeing a demand], we used to see a very small number but it has definitely increased," she said.
Ms Thom said around 20 people were coming in weekly and over the last three years Hope Cottage has seen 176 unique people.
"Not everybody comes all the time, people may come once or access it every now and again, some come regularly," she said.
The influx is a reflection of the Australian Bureau of Statistics' (ABS) latest consumer price index release. The consumer price index - or CPI - is the measurement of household inflation. It charts how much costs rise in a variety of categories.
In its snapshot for April to June 2022, the consumer index price has risen by 1.8 per cent. With that three-month increase, the annual inflation rate rose to 6.1 per cent, due to higher dwelling construction costs and automotive fuel prices.
Automotive fuel prices rose for the eighth consecutive quarter. In June 2021 they were 27.3 per cent and 32.1 per cent in June 2022.
The food and non-alcoholic beverages group rose 2.1 per cent this quarter with the main contributors being fruit and vegetables rising by 5.8 per cent and takeaway foods. Bread and cereal products rose 3.1 per cent and garments rose by 4.4 per cent
While Hope Cottage don't provide fuel, they are able to ease the cost of other living essentials and provide food, toiletries and clothing thanks to community donations.
"Everything is donated. It's all little bits given by lots of people," Ms Thom said.
"We never know what's going to come in but there's always something and there's always enough for everybody."
The centre now also offers shower and laundry facilities which was funded by generous community donations and spearheaded by Port Stephens resident Florence Hansen.
"Florence has a real passion for homeless people and she said she really liked Hope Cottage and would like to see shower facilities and laundry facilities," Ms Thom said.
"So she rallied up troops and got donations and donated some of her own."
Ms Thom said it was great to have the facilities, especially for those who are sleeping rough.
"For those living out of cars, couch surfing, sleeping bags under trees - which is tragic," she said.
"Even though we live in this wonderful idyllic place there is still a huge need out there."
Hope Cottage has donation bins for non-perishable food items and toiletries in the Nelson Bay Woolworths, Coles at Salamander Bay Shopping Centre and in the IGA at Wanda Beach.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
