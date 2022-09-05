Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

RAAF Base Williamtown set to benefit with $2 million NSW Government investment in training

Updated September 5 2022 - 6:07am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Those in the Hunter defence and aerospace sector will benefit from a Government boost to enhance high-tech training. File picture

New and existing workers across the defence and aerospace sector in the Hunter, are set to benefit from a suite of new training initiatives.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.