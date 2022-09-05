New and existing workers across the defence and aerospace sector in the Hunter, are set to benefit from a suite of new training initiatives.
Speaking at the Hunter Defence Conference, Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade Alister Henskens said 40 per cent of Australia's defence and aerospace industry call NSW home, with the Hunter hosting key Air Force and Army establishments.
"The defence and aerospace sector is a priority industry for NSW and is underpinned by our world-class advanced manufacturing capabilities, and our workforce deserves to have the necessary, and latest tools to take advantage of all opportunities in this sector," Mr Henskens said.
To help meet industry demand and create a pipeline of skilled and job-ready workers, the NSW Government will invest $2 million in support of TAFE NSW.
"[The investment] will enhance the educational experience for welding students, grow the economy and secure a brighter future for NSW," Mr Henskens said.
The Hunter Defence Conference provides a platform for NSW small and medium enterprises to showcase their products, skills and innovative ideas to representatives from across the defence sector.
Australian Industry and Defence Network CEO Brent Clark welcomed the investment in training for the industry.
"We need more people getting the skills they need for jobs in the defence industry and it's great to see the NSW Government proactively addressing future skills needs to fill jobs now and into the future," he said.
