NELSON Bay Junior Rugby League Club had a very exciting finish to their season with three out the four teams that qualified for the big dance winning premierships on Saturday.
It was a terrific reward for the small but hard working committee, players, coaches and parents who, despite many hours of disrupted training days and games, survived to make their mark on the Newcastle and Hunter District Rugby League competition.
Advertisement
The under-16 Marlins team, coached by Ryan Gregory, traveled to Cessnock for their grand final and were too strong for cross-town rivals Raymond Terrace, winning 20-4. Player of the match was Rylee Moses-Kincaide.
Also playing at Cessnock was the under-15 Marlins, coached by Wayne Humphrey, who won a Titanic battle against the Raymond Terrace Roosters 12-0. Player of the match was back rower Mitchell Irving.
The club's under-14 team produced a stellar season, going through undefeated. It is a record they retain with the Marlins winning their grand final against the North Belmont Sharks 24-20. Player of the match was classy five eight Ethan Harrison.
Special mention the club's under-13 team coached by Chad Warrington who were grand finalist but went down to Wangi 22-10.
The club continues to produce tremendous talent. It has plenty of players in the RISE development squads including in under-13s Cody Cavanna and under-14s Koa Fuimaono, Ethan Harrison, Kingston Tullock, Tyrone Clarke, Jonty Dunkley and Cooper Page.
In the under-15 Hunter junior development squad is Kye Nichol, Mitchell Irving, Preston Scully, Jordon Dick and Kava Fitzpatrick.
The club's presentation night will be held at Soldiers Point Bowling Club on October 29.
THE Roosters' under-15 women's tackle team has flown the flag for Raymond Terrace, winning the junior rugby league club's only premiership for 2022.
Five Raymond Terrace Roosters teams played for premierships in Hunter Junior Rugby League's grand finals on Saturday, September 3, but it was only the under-15 women who emerged victorious.
Paying in Belmont, the team defeated the Valentine Devils 10-4.
In other games, Raymond Terrace's under-13 division one side was defeated 16-0 by the Valentine Devils; Nelson Bay Marlins defeated the Roosters 12-0 in the under-15 division three grand final and 20-4 in the under-16 second division final. The club's under-17 women's tackle team were defeated by the Muswellbrook Rams 28-8.
FINGAL Bay Rugby League Club have their ladies tag team heading for the grand final this Saturday after a nail-biting win over University.
Played in pretty bleak conditions at Lakeside Sporting Complex on September 3, with wind and rain causing ball movement to be difficult, the Bomboras had a slender 4-0 lead at half time thanks to 50 metre solo effort by Daetonya Mayer.
University levelled the score to 4-4 with minutes on the clock sending the game into extra time. In the first stanza the Bay's Raegan McIlwaine smashed open Uni's defence with a strong break from 40 metres out, sending Marnie Parfitt over for a match-winning try.
The game ended 8-4. Team captain Grace Parfitt lead from the front in what was a great team effort. The Bomboras will now face Stroud Raiders in the grand final at Lakeside on Saturday, September 10. Kick off is 10.30am.
Bomboras coach Blaine O'Flaherty will face his former playing mate Simon Chapple, coach of the Stroud Raiders ladies team. Blaine and Simon played together at the Stroud and Fingal clubs over the years.
Advertisement
IT'S NEVER a dull moment in the Higgins family during rugby league season.
Parents Kath and Craig Higgins from Raymond Terrace have a massive weekend coming up with their two boys, Liam and Luke, set to play for the Macquarie Scorpions in the Newcastle Rugby League grand final at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, September 11.
A milestone game for Liam. Not only will be be playing a grand final on his birthday but it will be his last ever game as he hangs up the boots and heads into retirement. The Scorpions will do battle with the minor premiers Maitland.
Meanwhile, daughter Sophie played for the South Newcastle Lionesses in the league tag final last week. They went down to Central 14-6.
Their other daughter Olivia has had an amazing comeback from a broken leg eight weeks ago to play for the Newcastle Knights in round three of the National Rugby League Women's competition on Sunday.
Advertisement
Olivia crashed over late in the game to score a try against Parramatta to keep the Knights undefeated record intact. Olivia will join Nelson Bay teammate Bobbi Law when the Knights face the Sydney Roosters on Sunday at 1.10pm.
Kath and Craig will watch the game on TV before racing to McDonald Jones Stadium to catch the boys playing their grand final at 3pm.
PORT Stephens rugby league clubs have a date with destiny this weekend with three teams set for grand final glory.
Starting on Saturday morning at Lakeside Sporting Complex, Fingal Bay Rugby League Club's ladies tag team will play their grand final at 10.30am against the Stroud Raiders.
The Northern Conference grand final will feature Dungog and the Stroud/Clarence Town teams. Kick off is 12.10pm which will be followed by the C-grade grand final featuring minor premiers Raymond Terrace Magpies and Awabakal in what's shaping as an entertaining match for the silverware.
On Sunday the fledgling Northern Hawks will line up against the might of the Western Suburbs Rosella club at McDonald Jones Stadium, kicking off at 1.15pm.
Advertisement
The first grade fixture will see the Maitland Pickers do battle with the Macquarie Scorpions at 3pm.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event you want the community to know about, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and a journalist will be in touch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.