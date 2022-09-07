The Cromarty name is a prominent one in Port Stephens; from Cromarty Bay, to Cromarty Creek to Cromarty Road, it's a name that belongs to the area's first European settler, William Cromarty.
September 12, 2022 will mark 200 years since the captain arrived in NSW and settled in Nelson Bay.
To commemorate the bicentenary, Cromarty descendants and community members will gather from 9.30am at Nelson Bay Bowling and Recreation Club on September 12.
Dr Leslie Kilmartin is William's three times great grandson and will be delivering a series of his research on the Cromarty family at the event.
As you get older, you want to understand where you came from and what your origins are.- Dr Les Kilmartin
After retiring, Dr Kilmartin immersed himself in researching his family history and self-published his book titled The Elusive Captain William Cromarty.
"I wrote a biography about Cromarty. Where he was born in Orkney, Scotland 1788, where he worked in London and then in NSW," he said.
He said he had been disappointed along the way with little public record on Cromarty, causing many gaps in his research.
"There are no family letters from those times. I know he was a seagoing mariner, but we do know a fair bit more about his life in the Port Stephens area," he said.
Another big gap is the relations he may have had with Indigenous people in the area, Dr Kilmartin said.
"We know next to nothing about that, but we can be sure that there would have been encounters, whether they were conflictual, or friendly," he said.
According to Dr Kilmartin's research, William arrived in Sydney on September 12, 1822 on a ship called The Fame and began piling trade between Port Stephens, Newcastle and Sydney, but had been to NSW two years prior.
"He'd actually been to Sydney once before that, he was obviously a very skilled mariner. He came as first officer on a convict ship called the Tyne, with 200 Irish convicts in 1819," he said.
"And so my guess is that he saw what Sydney was like and what opportunity was like. I think he met some very influential people in Sydney and thought about coming here to settle and two years later, he did."
William met Simeon Lord, a convict who became one of Sydney's wealthiest businessmen and bought The Fame in which William became the captain of.
"His ship was called The Fame and on the other side of Port Stephens Harbour there's Fame Cove," Dr Kilmartin said.
"It was The Fame that did these journeys between Sydney, Newcastle and Port Stephens, at that time one of the big industries in Port Stephens was cedar cutting, so that was the nature of his business."
After seagoing William became a farmer and purchased land on Soldiers Point while his son Magnus purchased Bob's Farm where some Cromarty descendants still live today.
Dr Kilmartin said William was a very "industrious, conscientious man with sober habits" and his impression was that he liked to "flout the rules".
"I've found a couple of incidents where his decisions were costly. One where he was coming back from Tasmania on The Fame, and it was very bad weather. He should've take on a pilot on board to help him get into Sydney Harbour. He got into serious trouble and the pilot eventually had to come and rescue him which ended up costing Lord fees," he said.
Another incident was when William took one of the men away from the beacon at Nobbys, to pick up a carcass of meat from an island in Newcastle.
"In those days they didn't have a lighthouse, they had a fire going at night, to warn ships, about the dangers coming in. Cromarty ended up in court and the magistrate said he had no business taking a man away from public employment on such an important thing for his private purposes," Dr Kilmartin said.
He speculates that William's carefree behaviour was what led him to his tragic death on September 1, 1838.
William was asked to go to One Mile Beach to pick up a boat that had come adrift from a steamer that was heading to Nelson Bay.
"He took his 16 year old son also called him William Cromarty, a convict who was working for him and an unnamed Aboriginal man, and they were never seen again," Dr Kilmartin said.
"It seems there was very high seas and then people went out to search for them and found the boat back on the beach."
William's body was never discovered, only parts of it which are buried at Carrington on the northern shores of Port Stephens.
"I'm speculating that because he sailed the oceans of the world and was a brave and skillful mariner, he thought he could beat the surf, a very tragic end," Dr Kilmartin said.
Dr Kilmartin said it was important to commemorate William's arrival and his impact on Port Stephens.
"As you get older, you want to understand where you came from and what your origins are," he said.
"I think those who came from Orkney, had this really conscientious attitude to work, to community service. I think the dependents of Cromarty, whom I've encountered, the one thing that runs through a legacy of William Cromarty and his wife Cecelia is community service.
"And those who are still living in Port Stephens, are really community minded people. I think that's his legacy."
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
