Everyone, of all ages, new to the area or others who might be finding catching a fish more difficult than first thought or those who wish to learn more about the mysteries of fishing, you are all invited to the 'FISH - Port Stephens' presentation.
I will be giving a fishing clinic on tips, tales and techniques to be conducted in the Fingal Bay Cellars Café from 3.30pm-5pm on Thursday, September 22.
It will be repeated at the same time and venue on Sunday, September 25.
The presentations are free and offer the chance to learn of the incredible fishing opportunities that are on offer from Birubi Beach to Broughton Island and right throughout the Port.
Seats are limited and booking is essential.
If you are interested, please reserve a seat by contacting Leah on 0408 761 693.
Seafood chowder, prawn pizzas and fish and chips will be on the menu at the completion of the clinics.
You don't need me to tell you that the weather has been unpredictable for a matter of months.
Rain, wind and excessive swells have robbed us of quality fishing time.
The good news is - the fish are going crazy, particularly snapper and thumper bream.
If you've got a picture of a whopper caught in the Port or fishing yarn to share, get in touch with Stinker. Send your story and photos via email to Stinker at stinkerfishing@yahoo.com.
