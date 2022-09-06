The Medowie Marauders have had to wait an extra week to play finals football but will move into the qualifying final on Saturday.
Following a deluge overnight that left parts of Newcastle's No.2 Sportsground's playing surface underwater and unplayable, Hunter Rugby decided early last Saturday morning to postpone the 10 finals games to the following weekend, September 10-11.
Presidents from clubs featuring in the finals met with the HRU board on Monday night to discuss the playing format following the postponement.
The Marauders, Hunter Rugby's divisional minor premiers for 2022, will face the Newcastle Griffins in the qualifying final at No. 2 Sportsground at 10am on September 10.
The winner of the qualifying final will advance straight to the grand final, to be held September 17.
General admission tickets into the Hunter Rugby finals costs $10 for concession and $15 for adults. Children 17 years and younger are free.
