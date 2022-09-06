Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Medowie Marauders to face Newcastle Griffins in delayed Hunter Rugby finals

Updated September 6 2022 - 2:41am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Medowie Marauders will play a qualifying final against the Newcastle Griffins at No. 2 Sportsground on Saturday, September 10.

The Medowie Marauders have had to wait an extra week to play finals football but will move into the qualifying final on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.