Rugby league-loving Raymond Terrace will turn into footy central on Saturday and no one is looking forward to it more than the town's own club.
The Raymond Terrace Magpies will not only help host the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League grand finals at their homeground of Lakeside Sporting Complex on September 10, but will also see their first team in eight years play for a premiership.
Advertisement
"We're very excited. There seems to be a general excitement around the town for this weekend," Raymond Terrace Magpies president and co-coach of the grand final team, Brooke Roach, said.
The Magpies, the NHRL's C-grade minor premiers for 2022, will go up against Awabakal in what it expected to be a fierce, fast and bruising grand final.
While the Magpies are the favourites going into the game, having twice beaten Awabakal this season, Roach and his co-coach Luke Handsaker were not underestimating their Newcastle rivals.
"They have good form but we're confident in our team," Handsaker said.
"We have a really good mix of high quality local juniors, who have all the speed and enthusiasm, and experienced players like Brooke and myself in the team this year."
Handsaker attributed the team's success this year to a strong supporter base, invaluable volunteers and a good club culture.
Not only is this reflected in a Magpies team making their first grand final since 2014, but the club fielded two senior men and womens teams into the NRHL competition and three out of four made the finals.
The Magpies were expected to train on Tuesday and Thursday as usual this week, as well as complete a short session on Friday where the grand final team would be announced by the coaches.
All 10 NHRL grand finals will be played at Lakeside on Saturday. More than 5000 people are expected to attend the games. Gates will open at 8am. The first game will begin at 9.15am and the last at 3.30pm.
Raymond Terrace and Awabakal will go head to head for the silverware on field one at 1.55pm.
Roach said he expected the stand to be "packed to the rafters" with supporters.
It will follow Fingal Bay and Stroud's ladies league tag grand final on field two at 10.30am.
Entry into Lakeside will cost $5 per adult and $2 for concessions. Children aged 16 and under are free. There will be a free jumping castle.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event you want the community to know about, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and a journalist will be in touch.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.