Your weekly wrap of headlines from the Port Stephens Examiner

Updated September 9 2022 - 9:42pm, first published September 5 2022 - 10:13pm
Port Stephens remembers the Queen. Reflections of her visit and service

Queen Elizabeth II visit to Newcastle in March 1977. The president of Port Stephens Shire Council, Cr R. W Freeman, escorting the Queen past the crowd after her arrival at Williamtown RAAF Base. Photo taken by John Herrett 11-3-1977.

A stoic woman who gave a "remarkable lifetime of service" is how the Port's elected members of parliament were remembering Queen Elizabeth II following her death. Read More.

Local News

