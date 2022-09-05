A stoic woman who gave a "remarkable lifetime of service" is how the Port's elected members of parliament were remembering Queen Elizabeth II following her death. Read More.
"This might be the best view in Port Stephens," club captain Greg Williams told the Examiner as he gazed out of watch tower of the multi-million dollar, state-of-the-art clubhouse that sits atop the beach.
"From here we can see everything going on on the beach." Read more.
Port Stephens Suicide Prevention Network will to host its annual remembrance walk in Boat Harbour on Saturday, September 10, which is World Suicide Prevention Day. Find out more here.
Known for dishing up quality scones, the Country Women's Association (CWA) are much more than their reputation.
The Nelson Bay Branch is celebrating 100 years of the organisation that has paved the way for Australian women. Read more.
A tiny, but lightning fast marine creature, that spent a decade worming its way out of capture after first being discovered, has finally been entered into the books as a new species - and its name pays tribute to the Nelson Bay-based scientist who discovered it.
You can find it here.
