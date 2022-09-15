Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Watch

Port Stephens Rural Fire Service brigades to hold Get Ready Weekend events on September 17-18

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
September 15 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With bushfire season around the corner, RFS Soldiers Point brigade members are urging the community to 'get ready'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.