With bushfire season around the corner, RFS Soldiers Point brigade members are urging the community to 'get ready'.
Despite living on the coast and having a recent wet season, RFS community engagement officer Alex Bruce said there was no room to be ignorant.
"It's actually worse, coastal fires have this increased risk, we've got a lot of bush and tea trees," he said.
He said grass fires were a hazard this year with the amount of growth out at Anna Bay and heading west towards Kurri Kurri.
"We've got increased fuel that's grown over the last two years, the amount of grass that's out there is just nuts and the further out west you get, it's just more dead," he said.
"We've just had too much water this year and it's not been able to grow so much so we haven't been able to prepare for what we usually would."
Mr Bruce said given the nature of fires to change quickly, it was important for everyone to have a Bushfire Survival Plan in place.
"It takes five minutes [to make a plan], that five minutes could save your life.
"People just neglect the fact that it's just so easy and it takes one day to prepare your property so you can save it.
"Get it done now while you can, instead of putting your life at risk," he said.
Soldiers Point volunteer firefighter Adele Gamble said it was important to plan ahead and discuss your fire plan with your family.
"We're only one road in, you can get cut off. You could be working just out of town, your family could be scattered when it [fire] happens, so it's better to have a meeting point and a plan before the panic kicks in," she said.
The RFS also runs an AIDER program, aimed at assisting the elderly and those living with disabilities, to prepare their properties for the fire season.
"We'll come out clean your gutters and clean up around your house," Mr Bruce said.
Bushfire season commences on October 1 and to help residents get ready, Soldiers Point RFS are hosting a 'Get Ready Day' at Bunnings, Taylors Beach on September 17.
The day will run from 9.30am to 4pm with information displays, survival plans, a large tanker, activities for the kids and a barbecue.
"We've put the focus more on getting yourself ready because it just used to be open day," Mr Bruce said.
He also encouraged Port Stephens residents to consider signing up as a volunteer with their local RFS.
"Now is the time to join up and get trained up before the season starts," he said.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
