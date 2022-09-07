Port Stephens Examiner
Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League: Fingal Bay Bomboras to play first ever grand final against Stroud

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated September 7 2022 - 12:35am, first published 12:30am
The Fingal Bay Bomboras ladies league tag team will appear in their first grand final on Saturday, September 10, going up against Stroud Raiders for the NHRL premiership.

The Fingal Bay Bomboras women will create club history when they run onto the field on Saturday.

