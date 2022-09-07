The Fingal Bay Bomboras women will create club history when they run onto the field on Saturday.
Despite finishing at the top of the ladder and appearing in semi finals consistently since forming in 2018, the side has yet to play the season defining game.
That all changes on Saturday, September 10 when the Bomboras meet the Stroud Raiders in Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League's B-grade ladies league tag grand final.
"There's a lot of excitement and nerves," Bomboras coach Blain O'Flaherty said. "One thing is for sure though. They won't leave anything on the paddock on Saturday."
The Bomboras played a nail-biting major semi final against minor premiers Newcastle University on Saturday, September 3 to join Stroud in the final dance.
Played in pretty bleak conditions at Lakeside Sporting Complex, with wind and rain causing ball movement to be difficult, the Bomboras had a slender 4-0 lead over University at half time thanks to 50 metre solo effort by Daetonya Mayer.
"We had a chat at half time and I asked them who wants the game more," O'Flaherty said. "They went into the second half and gave it their all."
University levelled the score to 4-4 with minutes left on the clock, sending the game into extra time.
In the first stanza the Bay's Raegan McIlwaine smashed open University's defence with a strong break from 40 metres out, sending Marnie Parfitt over for a match-winning try.
The game ended 8-4.
Team captain Grace Parfitt lead from the front in what was a great team effort.
"The ladies fought really hard and pushed through the extra time," O'Flaherty said.
Fingal Bay and Stroud will go into the grand final pretty evenly matched.
Both teams have recorded a win and a loss against each other throughout the season.
While Fingal Bay has lost one of its forwards for the weekend, it will gain back two more players who return from ADF deployment.
Off the field, there will be a contest between the teams coaches.
O'Flaherty, who has coached the Bomboras ladies team since 2019, will face his former playing mate and Stroud coach Simon Chapple.
The pair played together at the Stroud and Fingal Bay rugby league clubs over the years.
Fingal Bay and Stroud will go head to head on field two at Lakeside Sporting Complex in Raymond Terrace on Saturday. The game kicks off at 10.30am.
More than 5000 people are expected to stream through Lakesides gates on Saturday where 10 NHRL grand final games will be played out.
Gates will open at 8am. The cost to enter is $5 for adults and $2 for concessions. Children aged 16 and under are free.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
