Emotions are high for the Nelson Bay Marlins after booking their first AFL grand final spot in nine years.
Coming off the back of a winless 2021 season, the squad turned the tables and secured their place for the 2022 Black Diamond Plate men's fixture showdown following a 70-50 win over Newcastle City on Saturday, September 3.
Advertisement
Marlins president Josh Horvath said his side stuck with City for the majority of the game up until the last quarter where five goals sealed the deal.
"We were never more than a goal behind or in front until the last quarter, we sort of blazed away, in what was some pretty atrocious playing conditions with strong winds and wet ground," he said.
He said he was "immensely proud" of his team for strengthening up over the course of the season and taking on some quality opposition.
"We came from not winning anything last year, finishing at the bottom of the ladder and we just started the year wanting to build up our playing group and we did to about 38 this year," he said.
"We really took to some quality opposition and beat quality opposition. The strength within the group, I don't think we've ever seen it before. I've been involved eight years, I don't think I've seen anything like it."
Horvath also shouted out David Wood who stepped out for his 100th games with the Marlins. "It was a really special moment for him."
Horvath said the Marlins will head into the week level-headed and training as per usual as they wait for the weekend's decider on who they will meet in the final dance.
"We get the week off now because we had the win, but we'll go into this week as if we were playing on the weekend and approach the next four to five training sessions as any others, obviously there's a bit more hype," he said.
The preliminary final will be played between The Entrance Bateau Bay and Newcastle City, and Horvath says his head and heart are telling him two different things.
"My heart wants to play Bateau Bay because I think it'd be great for the league as a whole and for AFL in the area to play someone other than Newcastle City, just because they have been so dominant. But my brain says to me we'll definitely going to be playing City I think," he said.
A kick-off time and location is yet to be confirmed however Horvath said the match was initially set to be played in Newcastle but will now be played at either Killarney Vale or Bateau Bay.
He encouraged people to keep an eye out on the Nelson Bay Marlins AFL Club Facebook page and make their way down to the grand final on September 17.
"It's a lot of excitement and we want whole bay to get behind AFL footy and as many people supporting the club as possible," he said.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event you want the community to know about, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and a journalist will be in touch.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.