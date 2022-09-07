Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Hunter Central Coast AFL: Nelson Bay Marlins secure a spot in final footy showdown for first time in nine years

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
September 7 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Nelson Bay Marlins AFL Club booked their first grand final spot in nine years after a 70-50 win over Newcastle City. Picture supplied

Emotions are high for the Nelson Bay Marlins after booking their first AFL grand final spot in nine years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.