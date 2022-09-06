Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Rugby League: Northern Hawks fly into reserve grade grand final amid promotion bid for 2023

Updated September 7 2022 - 12:38am, first published September 6 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Northern Hawks face Western Suburbs in the NRL grand final on Sunday, September 11. Picture by Jenny's Sports Photography.

THE Northern Hawks have done their Newcastle Rugby League promotion chances no harm by qualifying first for this weekend's reserve grade grand final.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.