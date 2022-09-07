September 8: The Rectory, 48 Sturgeon St, Raymond Terrace. Time: From 8.30am.
The old rectory's first farmers market of local produce. A place where people can all gather, share stories of growing, eat seasonally and buy directly from the farmers.
September 10: Port Stephens Community Arts Centre, Cultural Close, Nelson Bay. Time: 10am-3pm. Cost: Free
Members will be working with the range of arts and crafts and will have activities the community can get hands on with. Paintings, pottery, fabric crafts, bonsai will be one show and for sale. There will be home baked goodies, potted plants, and a sausage sizzle available to purchase.
September 10: Bull N Bush Hotel, Ferodale Road, Medowie. Time: 8am-12.30pm.
The Medowie Lions Community Markets are held on the grassed area out front of the Bull n Bush the second Saturday of the month.
September 11: St Philips Christian College, Salamander Bay. Time: 10am-4pm. Cost: Gold coin.
An EcoNetwork Port Stephens event for everyone to get hands on and explore workshops and demonstrations, educational activities including a scavenger hunt, mystery treasure chest and competitions. Build a worm-farm and construct your own solar panel. There will be food vans, live music, eco-friendly homewares and innovative products.
September 11: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 8am-2pm.
Held the second and fourth Sunday of the month. An outdoor market with a variety of stalls.
September 18: 18 Bundabah Street, Karuah. Time: 9am-1pm.
Karuah Public School's Garuwa Community Markets returns with food, homewares, arts and crafts, and live entertainment. Held on the third Sunday of the month.
