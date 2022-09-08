There promises to be something for everyone at the finale event of EcoNetwork Port Stephens' first ever Sustainable Futures Festival.
Being held at St Philip's Christian College in Salamander Bay from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, September 11, the festival aims to celebrate sustainable living by bringing together a wide range of special interest groups and individuals to "create new connections and networking opportunities which our whole community will benefit from".
A jam-packed program of events has been created for the day, which will go ahead rain, hail or shine.
Residents and visitors alike can check out some eco-friendly wares in the marketplace, attend a talk or workshop on sustainable living delivered by industry experts, enjoy live entertainment, food and entries into the aRRRRRt Awards.
All entries will be on display throughout Sunday with winners announced at 3pm.
Other enticing highlights of the festival include performances by the Curious Legends and Aboriginal contemporary dance group Midnight Dreaming, a practical demonstration by Rainbird Farm and a Hunter Region Landcare Network display and workshop on shorebird habitat and migration.
There will be plenty of activities, and education materials, for children on offer.
In addition to displays and workshops, there will be talks by industry professionals.
Among the seven presenters will be award-winning scientist, engineer and the NSW Australian of the Year, Professor Veena Sahajwalla.
Professor Sahajwalla is set to take the stage in the auditorium from 10.30am to present on 'a smart vision for a sustainable future - creating sustainable materials and products from waste'.
Other presenters include University of Newcastle lecturer Dr Hedda Askland on mining, solastalgia and the loss of home, Community Power Agency founder Dr Jarra Hicks and ecologist Lachlan Storrie from Tree Frog Permaculture.
The day will also include talks on our "tiny pollinators" - bees - by EcoNetwork Port Stephens, community recycling opportunities by Salamander Bay Recycling, electric boats by E Class Outboards, Australian native edible flora by Oz Tukka, water-based energy storage devices by Allegro Energy, sustainable gardening by Tree Frog Permaculture and community working together to improve our biodiversity Friends of Tomaree National Park.
There will be live music throughout the event by Tomaree Ukestra, St Philip's Middle School Travelling Troupe, With One Voice Port Stephens Choir and PCYC Port Stephens Community Band.
For the complete program of events go to econetworkps.org/sustainable-futures.
