Fingal Bay residents fed up with inaction in their community are taking matters into their own hands.
Spearheaded by long-time residents Heather Noonan and Anita Hutchinson, members of the community are being invited to join the new Fingal Bay Community Association which will apply for grants and seek funding to fix maintenance and safety issues around the town.
The idea for the association was born from a public meeting held in May where about 100 residents shared concerns with councillors and MPs about the lack of investment and maintenance upkeep in Fingal Bay, leaving them to feel "forgotten", and being told the town was not part of Port Stephens Council's 10 year Place Plan.
"From our community meeting in May it was obvious that we needed to form an incorporated association so that we can work with Port Stephens Council and government to obtain grants and ensure that funding is spect in the right areas of Fingal Bay," Ms Hutchinson said.
"We feel like as an association, representing the Fingal Bay community, we can work with the council and government to achieve the change we want to see in the community, and we will have more of a say in what will be prioritised."
Mrs Noonan and Ms Hutchinson have sought guidance from the Shoal Bay Community Association, which has worked with the council to obtain grants and achieve upgrades to its town and foreshore.
Ms Hutchinson said it was important that the Fingal Bay community took the steps to seek funding and fix issues in the town themselves following the council's response to its list of 15 concerns made in May.
Among them was to repair the fence along the beach foreshore, cut back overgrown vegetation, level the footpath between Boulder Bay Road and Tuna Crescent and repair beach seating and amenities.
The council responded to the concerns in June, outlining that funding was not available to address many of the items.
Port Stephens Council response to the Fingal Bay community's concerns:
It has, however, secured a $1.8 million grant to fix the landslip on Marine Drive, caused by the severe weather event in March 2021.
The council's facilities and service acting group manager, Phil Miles, said in August when the grant was publicly announced that the government support was "critical" to getting the repair work done.
"Council has a small budget for emergency works and infrastructure repairs," he said. "However, the impacts of weather events over the past two years have been huge and we just haven't had enough money to cover the damage."
The first meeting of the Fingal Bay Community Association will be held at the Fingal Bay Sports and Recreation Club from 2.30pm to 4pm on Sunday, September 18.
On the agenda is to approve the association's name and constitution and elect a committee.
Membership to the association will cost individuals $10 per year and $50 for businesses, which will used for administration costs.
Residents interested in attending are asked to register: events.humanitix.com/fingal-bay-community-association-inc-community-meeting.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
