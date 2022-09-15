Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our Places

Fingal Bay residents taking maintenance matters into own hands, forming a community association to tackle priorities

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
September 15 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Areas of the Fingal Bay foreshore that the community is seeking to fix

Fingal Bay residents fed up with inaction in their community are taking matters into their own hands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.