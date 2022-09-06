INVESTIGATORS are seeking community help as they hunt the offenders responsible for a pair of break and enters in the Port Stephens Hunter police district.
Police said the first incident occurred about 2.35am on Monday July 11 at a Medowie supermarket on Peppertree Road, with the second about 3.30am six days later at a Taylor Avenue supermarket in Thornton.
Advertisement
"In both incidents, two unknown males stole cash from a self-service check out machine," police said.
Detectives are examining and hope to speak to two people they say may be able to assist with their inquiries.
The first was wearing black pants and a black, white and grey hoodie. The second was wearing light-coloured pants and a black jumper.
Anyone who was in the Medowie or Thornton areas at the time of the incidents is urged to call Port Stephens-Hunter police on 4983 7599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
MAKING HEADLINES IN PORT STEPHENS
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.